The eThekwini metro is aiming to establish a world-class amusement site in the place of Fun World on the Durban beachfront, which had become a landmark over the past 75 years.

Fun World will be closing its doors after its lease contract ended years ago and it operated on a month-to-month basis.

The head of the eThekwini municipality’s real estate department, Thapelo Mmusinyane, says they want to attract more tourists with a more modern site.

“We will be talking to the council this month, where we will be seeking permission to advertise this property and requesting a new proposal for the re-development of this specific property. We have done this with other properties on the beachfront. We will get proposals that will talk to modern days. I think this time around we will add a new development, which must include an amusement park, just to test a market and see what offers we get out of it. Our financial and technical requirements are quite stringent. So, we actually give people enough opportunity for them to submit their designs so that we can look at it as part of development.”

The eThekwini municipality released a statement last month on the city’s plans for the Funworld Site. The municipality says the property will be going out to tender this year to invite proposals for redevelopment. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/lc2V4USn5T — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) May 1, 2023

[THREAD] The eThekwini municipality in Durban has reassured locals and tourists that plans are afoot to establish a world class amusement site on the Durban promenade. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/bqwJKVsu6E — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) May 2, 2023

