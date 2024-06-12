eThekwini Mayor Kaunda redeployed to the NCOP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has been redeployed to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

This comes as coalition talks continue in the province following last month’s general elections, that saw the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leading in the province but without an outright majority.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) remains the official opposition with 18.07% and the ANC followed with 16. 99%.

ANC secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Mtolo has confirmed Kaunda’s redeployment to the NCOP.

The NCOP ensures that provincial interests are taken into account in national government.

Mtolo says Kaunda’s last day in his capacity as eThekwini Mayor is Friday, June 14th.

This also marks the first sitting of the provincial legislature in the new administration.