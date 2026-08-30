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eThekwini intensifies law enforcement crackdown across the city

  • File: eThekwini Municipality
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
SABC News

The eThekwini Municipality has intensified its law enforcement operations across the city, targeting drug dealing, theft, illegal structures, and violations of bylaws.

Raids carried out by the Durban Metro Police Service resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth more than R56 000.

In the Pinetown area 500 learners were screened and prohibited items confisticated.

The police also arrested four undocumented foreign nationals. 

eThekwini Municipality spokersperson Senzelwe Mzila, says these operations are aimed at restoring the rule of law across the city.

“Some of these operations led to thousands of rands worth of drugs being taken off our streets and the arrests of suspects in Phoenix, Chatsworth and on the N2. Two men were arrested for the attempt of stealing diesel in Pinetown and eight illegal structures were demolished in Umlazi and Clairwood. The Metro Police also conducted search operations at a school in Pinetown working together with SAPS and the K9 Unit to keep drugs off our schools and weapons. The city remains committed to enforcing the rule of law and improving the safety of our residents.”


Credit: Nomzamo Xulu 

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