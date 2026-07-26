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eThekwini delivers temporary homes to flood victims in Ntshongweni

  • Newly built Temporary Residential Units in Ntshongweni, Outer west of Durban
  • Image Credits :
  • EThekwini Municipality (Facebook)
Sibusiso Maphumulo

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has handed over newly built Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) to 19 families affected by the April 2022 floods in Ntshongweni, west of Durban.

The devastating floods that struck Durban and surrounding areas in 2022 left many families homeless.

In Ntshongweni, Ward 7 under the eThekwini Municipality, many families were left stranded after their homes were washed away by the floods.

After spending a few months in a public hall, the families were relocated to a snake infested area where they had no access to water, electricity, or adequate shelter, they remained there for almost three years.

Speaking to SABC News in December 2025, the families said they felt abandoned and that their hopes of receiving assistance were fading.

Xaba, alongside Ward 7 Councillor Luthando Jali, promised the families that permanent houses would be built soon, adding that the TRUs are only intended to provide temporary shelter and ensure their safety.

“We did not have proper shelter for three years. We are happy that this summer we will not have to worry about heavy rains and we trust that Eskom will help us with electricity,” said Mzolo, one of the beneficiaries among the 19 families.

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