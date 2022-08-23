The eThekwini Municipality has closed some beaches with immediate effect due to high levels of e-coli.

The affected beaches include those north of the city like Westbrook, uMhlanga Main, uMdloti, Casuarina, and south of the city like Ansteys Beach, Brighton Beach and Amanzimtoti Main Beach.

At this stage it remains unclear what has led to the high e-coli levels.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says lifeguards and law enforcement officers will be on-site to monitor adherence.

Mayisela says, “The decision is a consequence of recent water testing results which confirm high levels of e-coli. All water activities including swimming, surfing and bathing and other activities are prohibited for now. We are therefore appealing to the public to heed this warning and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is going to cause to the public.”

In January 2022, several Durban beaches closed due to the high levels of e.coli:

