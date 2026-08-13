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ETA system will alleviate unemployment: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launches the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, East Rand on August 12, 2026.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launches the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, East Rand on August 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PresidencyZA
Ntebo Mokobo

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly launched Electronic Travel Authorisation will help alleviate the country’s unemployment crisis.

He launched the ETA at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, East Rand, on Wednesday.

It replaces the slow, paper-based visa processing system with a fully digital one that uses biometrics and facial recognition.

Ramaphosa says the ETA is set to make it easy for investors to come into the country and for travellers to visit South Africa.

He says, “Every reform we undertake must ultimately answer one question: will it help create work and expand opportunity for South Africans? The Electronic Travel Authorisation answers that question with a resounding yes. More visitors mean more hotel bookings, more restaurants filled,  more tour operators employed, more flights, more conferences, more exports, more investment and more opportunities for South Africans to earn an income and build a better future.”

VIDEO | SA launches Electronic Travel Authorisation:

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