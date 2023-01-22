The government of the Kingdom of Eswatini has expressed condolences to the family of human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko who was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Maseko was gunned down at his home in Luyengo near Mbabane. Maseko is well known for being among those calling for electoral reforms in Eswatini.

In a statement, the Eswatini government says he was killed by unknown gunmen. It also says security forces are hard at work looking for the killers.

Meanwhile, Freedom Under law says the fact that Maseko was gunned down in cold blood comes as no surprise. They were paying tribute to the human rights lawyer.

In a statement released they have described Maseko as ceaseless and fearless human-rights lawyer.

“An outspoken critic of the regime in his beloved Eswatini, Thulani had all too long suffered at the hands of a heedless regime. But he lived by the motto: My head is bloody, but unbowed … I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul. Sadly and to the shame of those engaged in the administration of justice in his country, all too often he was a lone beacon of light.”

Accordingly Freedom Under Law, has suggested that it would be fitting if the Law Society of Eswatini were to mark his passing by observing the 21st of January every year as a day of mourning his death and rededication to the Rule of Law.

Freedom Under Law adds, “To his widow and family we express our grateful condolences. They have paid a bitter price on behalf of all who try to serve the principles for which their dear one lived.”

