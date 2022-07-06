Eswatini beat Mauritius 3-0 in a Group B opener of the 2022 COSAFA Cup tournament at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

The win improves Eswatini’s chances of advancing to the quarter-finals of the tournament with group winners going through.

Eswatini had the upper hand in the early exchanges. Their offensive play paid off when they were awarded a penalty after Jacques Prosper was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Captain Lindo Mkhota beat keeper Kevin Jean-Louis from the penalty spot to put Swaziland in the lead.

Eswatini continued to dictate the pace of the game and launched another attack. But Jean-Louis parried Fanelo Mamba’s dangerous cross away.

Mauritius had an attack of their own as they looked to equalise. However, Eswatini’s defence dealt with the danger.

Eswatini led 1-0 at half-time.

Eswatini should have scored the second goal minutes from the break. Jean-Louis denied Mamba from close range.

Louis Jackson tried to weave his through Swaziland’s defence when he did get an opening his pass was stopped by an Eswatini defender.

It was Eswatini that scored at the other end after some enterprising play. Mamba beat Jean-Louis from close range to double Eswatini’s lead.

They weren’t done yet. Sabelo Ndzinisa socred to wrap up the 3-0 win for Eswatini.