The Bloemfontein High Court has postponed the Estina dairy fraud and corruption case involving the former minister Mosebenzi Zwane for April 21. The aim is to allow parties to respond to a section of the legislation.

Zwane and 15 co-accused face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges emanate from the alleged looting of the Free State Agriculture Department through a company called Estina, using the Vrede dairy farm project.

Estina received R280-million.

The accused include several former officials in the department and the former sole director of Estina dairy farm, Kamal Vasram as well as eight companies.

Zwane was the Agricultural MEC at the time.

Video: Estina Dairy fraud and corruption case involving Zwane and co-accused postponed to April