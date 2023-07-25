Civil organisation, Public Interest SA, says it is reporting estate agents, who may be linked to the disposal of fixed assets belonging to the businessman Hangwani Maumela to the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

It follows News24 reports revealing that Maumela was selling parts of his R 280 Million property portfolio.

Maumela reportedly benefitted from illegally issued contracts at the Tembisa Hospital.

Public Interest SA’s Chairperson, Tebogo Khaas says, “We have already registered a complaint with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority with regards to the role played by the said real estate company and estate agents. Estate agents are enabling this to happen.”

He adds, “We have to put a stop on this and make sure the PPRA says you cannot or shouldn’t be involved in these property sales. Especially in this instance it is alleged that the agent knew that this individual was in the crosshairs of the SIU (Special Investigating Unit).”

Presidential Proclamation

In December, SIU applied for a Presidential Proclamation following the Gauteng Health Department’s irregular expenditure due to alleged corruption and the irregular appointment of service providers.

The department’s official Babita Deokaran flagged irregular tenders to the tune of more than R 850-million at Tembisa Hospital, east of Johannesburg, before she was gunned down outside her home in August 2021.

“We have recommended that we want to have a proclamation in relation to investigation at the Tembisa hospital. The province has already confirmed that they are with us on that, because we needed that confirmation to take it to the president as we speak. Proclamation has been put together so that it can now go to Department of Justice and then ultimately to the president so that we can never have full powers because when we are under circumvented or never full powers, even though after we found the things we cannot now go to the courts and get the money back, but we can do that when this proclamation” says SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

VIDEO | Civil Society groups protest against government corruption in Gauteng:



Additional reporting by Pearl Magubane.