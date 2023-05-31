The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has described the establishment of the first Section 194 inquiry since the dawn of democracy in South Africa as historic.

The suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is the first head of a Chapter Nine institution to face a Parliamentary inquiry into fitness to hold office.

The FF+ Chief Whip Dr Corné Mulder was speaking during the debate on Parliament’s Budget Vote yesterday.

“I think it’s historic. It’s the first time in the 30 years since 1994, that we are going through that process of a Section 194 inquiry. And I know it’s been going on for more than six months and the colleague for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mentions the financial constraints.

“No, the financial thing should not be the problem of Parliament. The Constitutional Court said that the Public Protector should have legal representation. That definitely did not mean she should have the most expensive legal representation in South Africa. That was not what was meant,” explains Mulder.

Earlier this month, Parliament expressed concern that the Section 194 Committee dealing will collapse. The African National Congress (ANC) and some opposition parties agree that this cannot be allowed nor can the process drag on for much longer.

The issue of time and costs of the committee was raised in the National Assembly Programme Committee.

Parliament concerned that Mkhwebane inquiry will collapse: