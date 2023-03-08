Eskom says due to the return of a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba power stations, Stage 5 rolling blackouts will not be implemented on Wednesday as previously communicated.

Stage 4 rolling blackouts will continue to be implemented until further notice.

The Power Utility says, “Load shedding is done to protect the national electricity network by balancing supply and demand. If this is not done, the national grid will shut down entirely and the entire country will be blacked out for days to weeks.”

