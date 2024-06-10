Former Eskom CEO Molefe considers action against Corruption Watch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s attorney says that the embattled executive is considering taking legal action against Corruption Watch.

This follows Corruption Watch’s sudden filing of a notice of withdrawal of their case against Molefe to be declared a delinquent director for alleged violations during his tenure at Eskom.

Molefe was accused of State Capture during the Zondo Commission.

The lawsuit was filed by Corruption Watch against Eskom, Molefe and other executives.

Molefe’s attorney Mpho Molefe says that Corruption Watch was clutching at straws with the lawsuit.

“They probably realised that their action is without merit and they withdrew. We are not surprised, in actual fact, when we read the papers, we realised that these people are clutching at straws. You can’t depend on social media posts, depend on what has been said in the media and think that that is going to be the basis of your case. And also depend on who have been discredited, who have contradicted themselves in other places.”