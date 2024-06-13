Eskom says fire at Zola substation caused by vandalism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says the fire that engulfed the Zola substation in Soweto was due to theft and vandalism of transformers. Large parts of Soweto were left without electricity.

However, power has since been restored in some parts of Zola, Dobsonville, Jabulani and Zondi.

Many other areas are still without electricity.

Eskom is yet to announce when power will be fully restored to the remaining areas.

#EskomGauteng#SowetoOutage#Update Electricity supply is restored in CWJ, Jabavu, Meadowlands Zone 4, Molapo, Pimville Zones 4 & 5 and parts of Senaoane. Technicians are still working on restoring supply to parts of Dlamini, Meadowlands Zones 6, 7, 8, 9 and parts of Senaoane.… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 13, 2024