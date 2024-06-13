sabc-plus-logo

Eskom says fire at Zola substation caused by vandalism

Eskom says the fire that engulfed the Zola substation in Soweto was due to theft and vandalism of transformers. Large parts of Soweto were left without electricity.

However, power has since been restored in some parts of Zola, Dobsonville, Jabulani and Zondi.

Many other areas are still without electricity.

Eskom is yet to announce when power will be fully restored to the remaining areas.

