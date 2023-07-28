Eskom has welcomed the arrest of an employee linked to alleged tender irregularities at the Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Eskom says in a statement that the arrest earlier this month comes after a thorough investigation by its forensic department, which had received a tip-off from a member of the public.

It involved alleged corruption relating to a tender for the provision of Coal Yard Lighting, for a period of 12 months at Kriel Power Station.

The power utility is yet to name the employee who has appeared in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

The power utility says the arrest of all role players is imminent.