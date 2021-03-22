The cash strapped power utility ended stage two load shedding on Friday last week.

Eskom has once again warned that the national grid is under severe pressure and has appealed to people to switch off all non-essential appliances.

These include pool pumps. People are urged not to leave lights on unnecessarily.

Economists say load shedding costs the economy billions every day and constrains economic growth.

However, experts warn that the power grid must be protected from collapse and load shedding is an important tool until further power plants come on stream.

Eskom cancelled Stage two load shedding with effect from Friday midday, saying this is because some of its generation units have returned to service.

This has helped the power utility to restore its generation capacity to meet demand.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on concerns about the power utility:

In a statement, the power utility said their teams have successfully managed to return generation unit at the Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile power stations.

Eskom said it will use the long weekend to conduct short-term maintenance and replenish emergency reserves.

“Although we have lost other units at Tutuka, Camden and Hendrina Power Stations, we have managed to adequately replenish emergency generation reserves. Eskom will also be taking the opportunity over the long weekend, due to the lower demand, to conduct short-term maintenance and to further replenish the emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead.”

The power utility has thanked South Africans for the inconvenience caused by load shedding and has also encouraged citizens to continue using electricity sparingly.