The National Union Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity have officially submitted their wage demands to the employer, Eskom.

They are demanding, among other things a 15% salary increase across the board. But Eskom is said to be offering a 3.75%.

The wage talks at the Central Bargaining Council in Sandton come as Eskom continues to implement intense rolling blackouts.

NUM wants, among others, for their housing allowance to be raised to R 7 000, a cellphone allowance of R 1 000 and for medical aid contributions by the employer to shift to 80%.

NUM’s chief negotiator, Olehile Kgware says, “We are continuing with our wage negotiations at Cedarwood. We are still pursuing Eskom; we have tabled our demand in terms of process. Eskom has replied with an offer, we are today going to motivate and substantiate the rationale behind our demand. So, we are still continuing to engage, our demands are that 15% still remains as a demand for a salary increase and other demands we made on the table.”

Eskom has already been accused of negotiating in bad faith and that its negotiators are unprofessional.

NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “The only demand which Eskom responded to was to inform us that they want a one-year agreement, and they are only offering 3,75% increase. NUMSA’s core demands are a two-year wage agreement, 15% wage increase, housing allowance increase of R1 175. We say no to the closure of coal power stations.”

Hlubi-Majola adds, “We condemn Eskom for their unprofessionalism and also for their frequent delay tactics. This is not how the executive management of an SOE should behave. It is unheard of for negotiators to arrive at a session of this nature with written notes, instead of a clear presentation of their position.”

Kgware says the unions remain hopeful for a fruitful engagement with the employer to avert an impasse that could result in strike action.

In 2022, workers embarked on an unprotected strike which dealt a blow to Eskom’s fragile capacity to keep the lights on.

“It’s a long process, negotiations, persuasions. We persuade them, they persuade us. We will see how far we will go.”

The wage talks continue at the central bargaining council and are set to conclude on the 21st of this month.