Eskom management says it is unable to give a definitive date on when rolling blackouts will end.

The power utility’s management addressed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

SCOPA Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says that given the impact of the rolling blackouts on people’s lives, they should not be allowed to continue without plans of how to end them.

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says while they hope to generate more than 9000 megawatts over the next 18 months, they can’t provide a deadline for the end of rolling blackouts.

“So the risk of load shedding will substantially diminish in the next 18 months. Will it be eliminated? I think that … will be a brave person to make that categorical statement. But having regard on our own turnaround plans and the fact that we are seeing the substantial capacity being added, we should [see] the risk diminished. Having said that I think it’s extremely important that we do not lose momentum,” adds De Ruyter.

