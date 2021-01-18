The cash-strapped entity has been implementing stage two loadshedding since last Thursday.

Eskom has announced that it will suspend loadshedding from 11pm on Monday. The power utility had implemented Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday morning, owing to the need to manage emergency generation reserves and identify risks to the power system.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says the generation capacity has improved.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have successfully returned two generation units each at Kusile, Kriel and one at Tutuka power stations to service. Another two generation units are expected to return to service tomorrow while emergency generation reserves have also adequately recovered. While the supply situation has improved at this point, Eskom would like to request the public to continue to use electricity sparingly as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable.”

Below is the statement on the suspension:

#POWERALERT 1 Loadshedding will be suspended from 23:00 tonight as Eskom generation capacity improves pic.twitter.com/pwkWKdU5sQ — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 18, 2021

Eskom explains the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding: