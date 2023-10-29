sabc-plus-logo

Eskom to rotate between stage two and three load shedding

Eskom says it is implementing stage two load shedding until 4pm Monday.

The power utility says stage three will be implemented from 4pm Monday afternoon until 5am Tuesday when stage two will resume.

Eskom says the resumption of load shedding is necessary to replenish resources.

