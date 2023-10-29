Eskom to rotate between stage two and three load shedding

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Eskom says it is implementing stage two load shedding until 4pm Monday.

The power utility says stage three will be implemented from 4pm Monday afternoon until 5am Tuesday when stage two will resume.

Eskom says the resumption of load shedding is necessary to replenish resources.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.#loadshedding pic.twitter.com/bcp0sfoP4p — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 29, 2023