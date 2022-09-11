Eskom says rolling blackouts will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Monday morning. It will be reduced to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday, where it will remain until Friday.

Eskom says sufficient progress has been made in recovering the emergency generation reserves and it is anticipated that the dam levels at the pump storage schemes will be fully replenished by Monday morning.

Stage 4 of rolling blackouts still remains in place until 5am Monday. Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says sufficient progress has been made in recovering the emergency generation reserve.

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 05:00 on Monday, and reduce to Stage 2 at 05:00

on Tuesday, where it will remain until Friday — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 11, 2022