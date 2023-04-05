Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding to stages one and two from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot power station has returned to service.

Eskom’s acting spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says Eskom will communicate if any changes occur.

“Eskom would like to announce that stage four load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Friday. Thereafter, varying stages of load shedding up to stage three, will be implemented daily until 5am on Tuesday. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.”

