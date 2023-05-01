Eskom says Stage 6 of rolling black outs will return from 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon. The cash-strapped power utility says Stage 3 will continue until 5 am tomorrow morning when Stage 4 will be applied.

Stage 4 will last until 4 pm when South Africans will again endure Stage 6 loadshedding.

The pattern of Stage 4 loadshedding during the day and Stage 6 in the evenings is expected to last the next few days.

Former Eskom CEO De Ruyter refuses to name politicians involved in corruption at the power utility:



Last week, parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations adopted the 2023 Eskom Debt Relief Bill. The relief of R254 billion was announced by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, during his Budget Speech in February.

Among the conditions of the debt relief is that the power utility does not take on any new debt for the next five years.

When Eskom top brass appeared before the committee earlier in the week, they told MPs that this relief would enable the power utility space to invest in generation capacity.

The EFF abstained while the DA objected to the adoption of the bill.