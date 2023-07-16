Eskom has confirmed that it will be implementing Stage 4 load shedding in the evenings and Stage 2 during the day until further notice.

The power utility had introduced Stage 6 ahead of the weekend to allow it to recover emergency reserves, but has since reduced loadshedding as the situation improved.

Eskom says Stage 4 rolling blackouts will take place from 4pm in the afternoons until 5am the next morning when Stage 2 will take place.

Eskom says it will publish another update should any significant changes occur.

— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 16, 2023