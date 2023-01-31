Stage 5 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 12pm on Tuesday until 9pm.

Thereafter, Stage 6 rolling will kick in until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Eskom says in the last 25 hours, six generating units have suffered a breakdown, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina did not yet return to service.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 this afternoon until 21:00 tonight. Thereafter Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/paXJzdGJfw — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 31, 2023

