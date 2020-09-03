Eskom says the load shedding is due to continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as additional demand due to the cold weather.

Eskom to continue implementing Stage 4 load shedding from 8am until 10pm on Thursday.

The power utility says the load shedding is due to continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as additional demand due to the cold weather.

Eskom has urged customers to switch off all non-essential electrical appliances during load shedding to avoid power surges when the power returns. Failure to do so may lead to unnecessary trips or failures, and or damages to household appliances when supply is restored.

#POWERALERT 2 Eskom to continue implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/q7MRXt4fdv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020

Next year

Eskom anticipates that load shedding will continue until December and it is also likely to return in February and March next year as well as in June and July.

In the video below, Independent Energy Expert Ted Blom says Eskom has run out of capacity and its maintenance has been broken since 2010.

