Eskom says the cold weather has placed additional demand on the grid.

Eskom says it will implement Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday until 10pm. The cash strapped power utility says the generation system is still severely constrained.

Eskom says the cold weather has placed additional demand on the grid.

#POWERALERT 1 Eskom to implement Stage 4 loadshedding from 15:00 until 22:00 tonight as power system is

still severely constrained and the cold weather places additional demand on the grid pic.twitter.com/XHSUq7FJSE — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020

The power utility earlier announced that it would continue with the implementation Stage 2 load-shedding from 08:00 until 22:00 on Wednesday.

“Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the past two days. With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

No evidence of wrongdoing against Jan Oberholzer

Meanwhile, the power utility has once again informed Parliament that it has found no evidence of wrongdoing against its Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.

Members of the Standing Committee on Appropriations questioned the Eskom board on allegations that Oberholzer was involved in awarding a contract to a company he had interests in.

Board member professor Tshepo Mongalo says Oberholzer was not involved in any decision to award a contract to Stefanutti Stocks in which he held shares.

“To the extent that he was required in line with his duty to sign off on any documents that are going to go to the committee, that is what he was actually doing, but he was not approving. The approval ultimately arrested with the IFC which is the board Committee of which Mr Oberholzer is not a member. In line with the board policy at Eskom and also in line with the Section 75 of the Companies Act, it is very clear that he has no role whatsoever and he couldn’t play any role in the approval of the modifications.”