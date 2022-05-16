Eskom has reminded the public that Stage 3 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Further power cuts were announced on Sunday due to a continued loss in generating capacity.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says: “On Monday and Tuesday evening, both at the same time, load shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 and thereafter, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the rest of the week.”

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes that may be necessary. Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” Mantshantsha adds.

Eskom’s statstement on rolling blackouts:

Weighing in on the Eskom-energy crisis, Energy expert Ted Blom says the power utility says power utility has not been transparent to the public.

More from Blom in the video below: