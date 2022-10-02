Eskom has announced that stage three rolling blackouts will continue to be implemented until 5am on Thursday morning.

The embattled power utility says the continued blackouts is due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of the persistent high level of breakdown of units at some power stations.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 3 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Thursday morning as generation capacity remains constrained. pic.twitter.com/BSpzB8JHpi — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 2, 2022