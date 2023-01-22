Eskom has announced that Stage 3 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 16:00pm Sunday afternoon until 05:00am on Monday morning.

Eskom appreciates the difficulties experienced by the public because of persistent loadshedding, we are working tirelessly to reduce the amount of loadshedding

Stage 2 rolling blackouts will be implemented during the day at 05:00am to 16:00pm, thereafter Stage 1 of rolling blackouts will be implemented daily.

On Monday afternoon, Stage 4 rolling blackouts will be implemented at 16:00pm to 05:00am. Evening rolling blackouts will be reduced to Stage 3 daily from Tuesday until further notice.

Stage 8 rolling blackouts

Earlier on Sunday Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that chances of reaching Stage 8 rolling blackouts have started to recede.

The National Energy Crisis Committee has identified structural faults in the design of new power stations as factors that are contributing to the current electricity supply constraints.

On Saturday, the committee released a 6 month progress update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

National Energy Crisis Committee releases six-month progress update on implementation of the energy action plan.

It has concluded that the on-going rolling blackouts are due to historical under investment in assets to generate electricity.

Eskom media briefing on current system challenges: