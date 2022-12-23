Eskom says it will implement Stage 3 blackouts from Saturday at 5am until Sunday at 5am.

The power utility says it will confirm the load shedding arrangement for Christmas Day based on the state of the power system.

Stage 4 is currently being implemented.

South Africa faces an energy crisis that has culminated in rolling blackouts reaching Stage 6 blackouts (load shedding).

Eskom has repeatedly blamed the blackouts on the numerous breakdowns of its aging coal fleet and maintenance backlogs.

Meanwhile, Eskom has reported a net loss of R12.3-billion for the year which ended 31 March 2022. The power utility says the financial loss is largely due to high finance costs and the usage of Open Cycle Gas Turbines to supplement generation capacity.

Eskom has reduced its gross debt from R401-billion to R396-billion. Eskom outgoing CEO Andre De Ruyter says the parastatal’s high debt remains unsustainable.

“Our net loss while still unacceptably large at R12.3 billion is a 51% improvement compared to the prior year sales volumes were moderately up after a recovery in demand following the COVID pandemic. And we saw the balance sheet continue to show some improvement as you can see there, we spent approximately R70-billion on repayment of debt as well as interest paid.”

Eskom releases its delayed 2021/2022 financial results: