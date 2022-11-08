Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts from 09:00 on Tuesday morning until further notice.

The power utility says a breakdown of a generation unit and the delay in returning another unit to service at the Duvha power station in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, have necessitated the implementation of the rolling blackouts.

It says it will provide a further update when significant changes occur.

