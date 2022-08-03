Eskom says due to the shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until midnight.

In a statement the power utility says, “The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the planned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.”

Eskom says they will promptly communicate any further significant changes.

#PowerAlert1 Due to the shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 24:00 this afternoon and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MrW4XgXYLy — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2022

Eskom funding

Earlier last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said over the next 12 months Eskom will receive more funding to carry out critical maintenance.

The move is aimed at allowing the power utility to improve the performance of its power stations by recruiting skilled personnel.

In a special address to the nation, the President announced new measures to deal with the country’s energy crisis.

Ramaphosa gave Eskom three months to add new generation capacity to the grid on an urgent basis.

He said this will be achieved by buying energy from businesses, households and neighbouring countries.

“As part of addressing the shortage of megawatts, Eskom will now also purchase additional energy from existing private generators such as mines, paper mills, shopping centres and other private entities that have surplus power. A number of our neighbouring countries in Southern Africa, such as Botswana and Zambia, have more electricity capacity than they require.”

The President’s address is below: