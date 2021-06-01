The power utility says this is due to the breakdown of generating units at the Majuba and Arnot Power stations.

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Friday.

Eskom also says there were delays in returning generating units.

The extensive use of emergency generation reserves – like diesel turbines – over the last few days has also resulted in these being depleted.