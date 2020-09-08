Eskom says the loadshedding is due to two generation units being taken offline on Tuesday night for urgent maintenance.

Eskom says that it will implement Stage 1 load-shedding from 16:00 to 22:00 on Wednesday. The power utility says this is due to two generation units being taken offline on Tuesday night for urgent maintenance.

The power utility says two more units are expected to go for service on Wednesday.

“While two more units are expected to return to service tomorrow, another two units will be taken offline tonight (Tuesday) for urgent maintenance. As a result, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 22:00 tomorrow,” the power utility said in a statement.

It also says it is working around the clock to service as many units as possible.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 9 424MW of capacity, adding to the 5 246MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible.

Load-shedding suspended for Tuesday

Eskom says it suspended load-shedding for Tuesday as they successfully returned four generation units from service.

Eskom has encouraged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly in order to assist the power utility to reduce load-shedding.