Eskom says further deterioration in the generation performance may cause the escalation of loadshedding at short notice.

Eskom says it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 to 22:00 on Tuesday.

The power utility says this is due to an increase in generation unit breakdowns overnight.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says the power cuts are expected throughout the week.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to a severely constrained generation system as a result of multiple-unit breakdowns. 10 generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the last 48 hours. A generator each broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down,” says Mantshantsha.

Eskom has blamed the continuous power cuts on aged generation infrastructure. It says further deterioration in the generation performance may cause the escalation of loadshedding at short notice.

The power utility has been implementing loadshedding throughout the lockdown period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is Eskom’s full statement on loadshedding: