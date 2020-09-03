Eskom says reduced demand for electricity and improved weather conditions have allowed it to scale back on load shedding.

Eskom will continue load shedding into the weekend to replenish its emergency generation reserves. The power utility says it will move from stage four to stage three load shedding on Friday from eight in the morning to 10 in the evening.

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, says the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

“Our teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Matla, Majuba and the Camden power stations. However, two other units suffered breakdowns during the period. Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 185 MW of capacity, adding to the 5 040 MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible.”

Eskom power supply constraints under the spotlight:

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza has again offered assurances that government has no intention to privatise Eskom. Mabuza has also assured South Africans that Eskom will overcome the current energy crisis.

Mabuza was finally answering Parliamentary questions after twice delaying the question session due to ill-health.

“There is no intention right from the beginning from the announcement from the president to privatise. Government is the sole shareholder. This shareholder has got no intention to privatise this public entity. We can be rest assured of that intention and that commitment.”

Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions at the NCOP: