Eskom has announced that due to the continued unprotected strike Stage 6 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 2pm on Thursday and continue until midnight. This comes after the power utility had announced on Wednesday that South Africans would on Thursday gets some “relief” from Stage 6. However, that is no longer the case!

Stage 4 will then be implemented from midnight until five o’clock on Friday morning and continue until midnight after which Stage 6 will be implemented yet again.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the high level of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees at some power stations are making it difficult to conduct routine maintenance.

#PowerAlert1 Due to the continued unlawful strike Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented at 14:00 until

midnight. Stage 6 will again be implemented from 05:00 until midnight on Friday. pic.twitter.com/skHlIYxC1k — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 30, 2022

He says there’s still a risk of the stage of the rolling blackouts changing anytime

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have denied a media reports which claimsT that workers at Eskom have rejected the latest wage proposal.

The unions say the article is false and misleading and does not represent the position of the unions.

Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “Numsa and NUM will be engaging Eskom in the central Bargaining Council Forum on Friday, 1 July, regarding the proposal which Eskom has tabled. Any reports or claims in the media suggesting that we have either accepted or rejected an offer at Eskom are false.”

“We call on media houses to be responsible in their reporting. When they publish fake news it can have a very detrimental impact on the negotiations process,” adds Hlubi-Majola.

The video below is reporting on stage six rolling blackouts: