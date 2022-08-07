Eskom has announced that it has suspended its rolling blackout this weekend . It says this is due to an improvement in its generation capacity and lower demand during the weekend.

The power utility says its emergency generation reserves have also fully recovered.

Eskom implemented rolling blackouts last week. They went up to stage four and were later reduced to stage two.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha issued a caution, “While we are able to suspend loadshedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and loadshedding may be required. We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

