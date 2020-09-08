Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says they will take appropriate action where there's poor performance.

Eskom has suspended loadshedding from 8am this morning to 4pm this afternoon.

However, power outages will resume at Stage 1 from 4pm until 10pm. The power utility says some generation units have returned since last night.

Speaking to SABC News earlier, Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said the power utility is taking steps to ensure its management is accountable for poor performance.

He says, “Where we see that some of our management team are not performing, we will intervene and take the appropriate steps. So we have informed them and it is important to emphasise that they are suspended and not yet found guilty…”

The power utility suspended the managers of two of its biggest generating plants – amid the power outages across the country on Friday. The move came after the country implemented stage 4 load shedding. The two were managing the Kendal and Tutuka plants. Acting managers of the Kriel and Duvha plants were also requested to return to their original positions.

De Ruyter elaborates on this and other issues below:

De Ruyter says, “We need to give them a fair chance to explain their version of the story. We have suspended them because of the poor performance of the power stations of which they were in charge.”

He says disciplinary action is being taken against all those in charge of poorly performing plants.