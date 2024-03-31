Eskom suspends load shedding until further notice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Power utility Eskom has suspended load shedding until further notice due to sustained generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves and anticipated lower demand.

The power utility will provide an update on Wednesday.

In a statement, Eskom says, “Currently, unplanned unavailability stands at 13 579MW, while planned maintenance accounts for 7 046MW of generating capacity. A total of 3 550MW is planned to be returned to service by Tuesday evening. The evening peak demand tonight is expected to reach 23 400MW.”

Tariff hike

Starting tomorrow, consumers will pay an additional 12,74% for electricity.

Nersa approved the electricity tariff hike for the 2024/25 financial year in January 2023.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says electricity tariff increases for local municipalities will come into effect from the 1st of July this year.

“Local authority tariffs charges from the period 01 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 a percentage increase of 12.72%. Eskom direct customers from the period 01 April 2024 to 31 March 2025 all tariff charges except the affordability subsidy charge a percentage increase of 12.74%. Affordability subsidy charge a percentage increase of 25.24%. The average increase applied to the key industrial and urban tariffs will be 13.29% due to the increase in the affordability subsidy charge.”