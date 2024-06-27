Eskom seeks 36.5% electricity tariff increase for 2025

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom is seeking to increase electricity tariffs by 36.5% in 2025. The power utility states that the delayed implementation of South Africa’s renewable energy programme has pressured it to increase its generation capacity.

If the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approves the proposal, the hike will take effect on July 1, 2025.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has strongly opposed the move, warning that it will worsen the cost of living crisis.

SAFTU spokesperson Trevor Shaku says, “Our worry is that if the arbitration is approved by Nersa, it is going to exacerbate the cost of living, which is already at a crisis level whereby many households cannot afford. And this is reflected in the fact that consumer confidence has gone down.”

Shaku adds, “We are also faced with interest rates that have gone up, we are faced with fuel prices that have gone up, and many other utilities that make the household survive on a day-to-day basis.”

AfriForum takes Nersa to court

