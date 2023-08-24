South Africa’s state power utility Eskom said in a presentation on Thursday that its transmission company will be operational by the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2019 that the debt-laden utility would be split into three divisions – generation, transmission and distribution – to improve management of a company that has relied heavily on government bail outs and frequently implements nationwide power cuts.

Eskom has implemented its worst-ever power cuts this year, largely due to breakdowns in its ageing coal-fired power plants.

The government energy committee aims to bring 21 000 megawatts (MW) of additional power online between 2023 and 2026. It will buy 3 400 MW from neighbouring countries by 2026, Eskom said in its presentation.