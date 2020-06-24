Eskom has also urged South Africans to reduce their electricity usage while the generating units are being serviced.

Eskom says it expects the power grid to remain constrained until the weekend, as the power utility is experiencing breakdowns from four generating units.

The utility has also urged South Africans to reduce their electricity usage while the generating units are being serviced.

Units that have broken down are at Kendal, Majuba and Lethabo power stations, while two others at Duvha and Tutuka power stations have also not returned to service as expected. One other Kendal unit was taken off due to technical difficulties.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says they expect more units to come back online during the course of the rest of the week.

Mantshantsha says, “We scraped through without having to implement load shedding. We had units that did not return from maintenance as planned and that was the main reason, it will go like this probably to the weekend because we did get one back. We are expecting a few back during this week until the weekend.”

This week Minister for Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said the process towards the unbundling of Eskom is progressing as planned.

Replying to questions in the National Assembly, Gordhan said business models for the different divisions and corporate functions for the first phase of divisionalisation are at an advanced stage.

Gordhan said a total of 8 890 employees have been linked to the operating divisions and says the legal separation of the divisions could happen by the end of 2021.

He said, “Divisional managing directors have been appointed. Divisional boards have been appointed. Divisional boards for all three Eskom divisions have already been meeting. Cash-flow statements and Income statements are in place. We have achieved the first step in the creation of the market operator and central purchasing agency. Internal trading within the divisions is in place.”