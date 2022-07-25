Eskom says blackouts may be implemented at short notice on Monday should the power utility loses further capacity.

This is after, electrical faults tripped five generating units at the Kriel Power Station on Monday morning, removing 2 000 megawatts from the system.

Eskom says the fault, which appears to be related to the heavy misty conditions on Monday morning, is under investigation.

The first fault caused units 1, 2 and 3 of the Kriel Power station to trip, while the second fault tripped units 4 and 5. Unit 6 was offline at the time.

In a statement, Eskom says while some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service during the day, these will take time to load to full capacity. Therefore there is a possibility of load shedding being implemented.

Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

