Eskom restoring power to Brits, Hennops and surrounding areas

The power utility, Eskom says it is working towards restoring electricity supply to Brits, Hennops and the surrounding areas.

Power supply has been disrupted in these areas since Thursday.

This is after a tailing dam belonging to Samancor Chrome’s Dikwena Chrome in Brits, collapsed on Thursday, resulting in flooding of the nearby road and damage to Eskom infrastructure.

Eskom spokesperson in North West Ezekiel Baruti elaborates:

“Eskom can report that, with the assistance of the mine, it is currently preparing to gain access to the affected poles so that our technical teams can commence with the necessary repair work. The area is very muddy and slippery, which is slowing down the restoration time and efforts. At the moment, we do not have an estimated time of restoration, but this process can take some hours.”

Samancor Chrome spokesperson Sunel Pretorius says the incident is still under investigation.

“We are very grateful to report that no injuries were recorded. The incident is currently under investigation and we are cooperating fully with relevant authorities. Dikwena Chrome remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our people and the environment. Clean-up and repair operations have commenced, and further appropriate measures will be implemented once the investigation is complete.”