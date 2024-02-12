Eskom rejects sabotage claims as power cuts intensify

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom Head of Generation, Bheki Nxumalo has rejected the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s allegation that sabotage is behind the current heightened stages of rolling blackouts.

Mbalula made the allegation on his official “X” account.

Stage 6 loadshedding clear sabotage. Strong extra security measures are needed. — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) February 10, 2024

Nxumalo says the authorities are still investigating the allegation.

“The security cluster is within the stations, we are doing investigations within our coal space everywhere. So these are ongoing things to look for intelligence. But currently, what’s happened that’s led to this, you’ve seen it in the biggest changes at Medupi and a series of pipe leaks that also happened between Thursday and Friday as well. So there are ongoing investigations and security scans that we are undertaking,” adds Nxumalo.

Meanwhile, Eskom has downgraded rolling blackouts from stage six to stage five.

In a statement, Eskom says it has successfully replenished its pumped storage dam levels over the past 48 hours and brought some generation units back to service.

The video below is reporting more on current episodes of higher rolling blackouts: