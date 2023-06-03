Eskom has re-implemented rolling blackouts after suspending them earlier on Saturday.

#LoadsheddingUpdate 2 Saturday, 3 June, 2023 Loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 this afternoon. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow. On Sunday, loadshedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00. Eskom will… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 3, 2023

Eskom’s suspension of the blackouts lasted about three and a half hours, with the embattled power utility announcing a return to stage 4 from 16:00 on Saturday afternoon, until 5:00 am on Sunday.

03 June 2023: Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, Loadshedding was suspended today at 11:40 until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occurs. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 3, 2023

South Africa has embarked on a just transition from coal and oil to renewable energy like solar and wind – with many new green energy plants expected to come online in the next few years.

Eskom Interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena elaborates, “Loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 this afternoon. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow. On Sunday, loadshedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00. Eskom will publish a further update tomorrow.”

Eskom says it had suspended loadshedding due to an improvement in generating capacity and lower demand.

Eskom had been alternating between stages 2 and 4.