Eskom has re-implemented rolling blackouts after suspending them earlier on Saturday.
Saturday, 3 June, 2023
Loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 this afternoon. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow. On Sunday, loadshedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00. Eskom will…
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 3, 2023
Eskom’s suspension of the blackouts lasted about three and a half hours, with the embattled power utility announcing a return to stage 4 from 16:00 on Saturday afternoon, until 5:00 am on Sunday.
03 June 2023:
Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, Loadshedding was suspended today at 11:40 until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occurs.
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 3, 2023
South Africa has embarked on a just transition from coal and oil to renewable energy like solar and wind – with many new green energy plants expected to come online in the next few years.
Eskom Interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena elaborates, “Loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 this afternoon. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow. On Sunday, loadshedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00. Eskom will publish a further update tomorrow.”
Eskom says it had suspended loadshedding due to an improvement in generating capacity and lower demand.
Eskom had been alternating between stages 2 and 4.