Eskom has reduced its rolling blackouts to stage four with effect from 5am on Friday.

It says it plans to further reduce the rolling blackouts to stage three on Saturday.

The power utility says the return of several generating units to service and low weekend demand should allow it to continue to reduce rolling blackouts.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented on Friday from 05:00 while Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented on Saturday morning from 05:00. pic.twitter.com/k8KRpzxDD1 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 2, 2023