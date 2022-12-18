Eskom has announced that stage six rolling blackouts will be reduced to stage five from 5am on Monday morning.

The embattled power utility says from thereafter stage four rolling blackouts will be implemented at 5am on Tuesday morning for the rest of the week.

Eskom Crisis Communication Manager Menzi Mngomezulu says, “Stage six load shedding will be reduced to stage five load shedding at 5 on Monday morning. Thereafter, stage four will be implemented at 5am on Tuesday morning for the rest of the week. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”

#Stage6 #Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 5 at 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 on Tuesday for the remainder of the week. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 18, 2022

Eskom has continued to call on South Africans to use electricity sparingly as the current energy crisis and blackouts are expected to continue.

Please remember to switch off all non-essential electrical appliances during #loadshedding to avoid power surges when the power returns. Failure to do so may lead to unnecessary trips or damages to household appliances when the supply is restored. pic.twitter.com/eNDKWjixE4 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 18, 2022